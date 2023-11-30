Air Force Shares Photos Of Flying Saucer Being Loaded Into Cargo Plane

Historically, the military has been very secretive when it comes to UFOs, but with pressure from Congress, in recent years they've revealed more information about strange sightings in the skies. However, this week, when the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force posted photos of a flying saucer being loaded onto a cargo plane, many followers were shocked. It turns out though that the saucer is not at all otherworldly.

The photos, which were taken at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, just show a VZ-9 Avrocar, a craft made by Avro Canada for the Air Force in the late 1950s. The military was seeking a supersonic aircraft that could takeoff and land vertically. Avro had been working on something similar, and that evolved into two prototypes of saucer-shaped crafts for the Air Force that were intended to have a maximum speed of 300 mph.