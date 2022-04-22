Strange Saucer-Shaped UFO Filmed Near Las Vegas

One reason Las Vegas is so popular is because anything can happen there - you can marry a stranger, you can win a multi-million dollar jackpot, or, in the case of one person, you can spot a UFO.

The eyewitness was in her car when she heard what sounded like a jet. She got out her phone and opened her window just in time to film an odd, saucer-shaped object pass right overhead. The craft doesn't look like any typical plane, but it should be noted that Area 51 is not far away, and it's a well-known rumor that at the infamous location, the Air Force works on experimental aircraft, though some people think that it is actually a testing ground for alien technology.