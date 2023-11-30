Dove Cameron & Måneskin's Damiano David Spotted Kissing On The Beach

Dove Cameron and Måneskin's Damiano David seem to have confirmed a romantic relationship this month. On Thursday, November 30th, the Daily Mail shared paparazzi photos of Cameron and David having a PDA-packed hang out at Bondi Beach in Sydney as the Italian rock band tours in Australia.

The released photos show the couple holding hands as they walk and sitting down on the beach to share some kisses. According to the website, the photos were captured last Tuesday, November 21st. Fans had already suspected that Dove and Damiano were dating months before the photos. Several reports claimed that she attended a Måneskin show at Maidson Square Garden back in September and she was reportedly later seen at another show in Brazil. The pair was also reported to have been seen kissing at a party, but those reports were never confirmed.

Based on recent Tweets, fans seem to be shocked by the pairing but they're not upset by it. "Damiano David and Dove Cameron was unexpected, BUT DAMN I LOVE IT," one fan tweeted after the photos leaked. "This is for all my bisexuals out there dove cameron and Damiano David are doing it for us," one fan wrote alongside video footage of the two at the beach. Both Dove and Damiano have opened up about their sexuality with the "Boyfriend" singer coming out as queer during an Instagram Live. As for Damiano, he's previously been quoted as saying he's "heterosexual, but I’m 22, I’m a curious man, I can wake up in the morning and…”