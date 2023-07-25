Dove Cameron Shares Exciting Update On Debut Album

Dove Cameron isn't too far away from announcing her debut album! In a new interview, the "Boyfriend" singer shared that a release date has been set but there are still some things that need to be figured out.

“I’m inches away,” Cameron told Variety in an interview published on Monday, July 24th. “I have just narrowed it down from about 60 songs that I have written. I’m trying to get the number of songs on the album really high, but Columbia is being reasonable. I’m being unreasonable. I’ve got all my favorites and most of them have been sent to the mixer and finished and the ones that aren’t I just left the studio last night at midnight while I’m in L.A.”

The Schmigadoon! star went on to add, "It’s definitely this year. I can say it’s very soon. I was working against a deadline that might have pushed it to next year but I fixed it. I’ll be able to announce it in a week or two.” Cameron continued to tease fans by adding that the album will include a collaboration with a "dream artist."

"Hopefully, I’ll be popping in for a few days for their tour,” Cameron said. “I have to get my album out before I can go on my tour so I’m going to warm up and do some shows with them. I’ll probably start my big tour sometime next year, but I’ll be doing smaller shows before then.”

Cameron got in some practice for her big tour last year when she joined the lineup for iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour. Check out our recap of one of her performances here!