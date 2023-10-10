Christina Aguilera Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera is the latest pop icon to get a Las Vegas residency! On Tuesday, October 10th, the singer announced a new residency that will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The run of shows will kick off on New Year's Eve weekend and future dates are expected to be announced later this week.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement per Billboard. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” The founder of Voltaire, Michael Gruber, added that his goal for the venue to is create "superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” and the “incredibly talented” Aguilera will help “highlight that Voltaire experience.”