Christina Aguilera Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 10, 2023
Christina Aguilera is the latest pop icon to get a Las Vegas residency! On Tuesday, October 10th, the singer announced a new residency that will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The run of shows will kick off on New Year's Eve weekend and future dates are expected to be announced later this week.
“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement per Billboard. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” The founder of Voltaire, Michael Gruber, added that his goal for the venue to is create "superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” and the “incredibly talented” Aguilera will help “highlight that Voltaire experience.”
The exciting news comes about a year after it was revealed that a documentary highlighting Aguilera's career and personal life was in the works. "Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world," the film's director Ting Poo said in a statement at the time. "I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.” According to a press release, Aguilera had been quietly documenting her life for the past 18 months throughout her various performances, travels, and life events. “We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film. Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”