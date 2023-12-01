The first half of Dove Cameron's debut album Alchemical has arrived! On Friday, December 1st, the "Boyfriend" singer dropped Alchemical, Vol. 1, which explores the hardships she's faced including the death of two close friends and her father.

While discussing the emotional first half of her debut album, Dove described the process of writing the project to People as an "emotional spring cleaning."

"This year was a really interesting experience for me because it was almost like I doubled back. Some of these songs are about things that happened 10 years ago," Cameron shared. "Some of these songs are things that I've never been able to write about. I finally felt like if I didn't write about them, I was going to carry them forward with me. “God's Game,” “Fragile Things,” “Sand,” “Still,” these more melancholic tracks, they're more focused on who I have been previously before “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast” and “We Go Down [Together],” and that was a really interesting exercise."