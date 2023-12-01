Jennifer Lopez is embracing aging. In a new interview for Elle's Women in Hollywood issue, the singer/actress shared her thoughts on how the industry has changed in terms of roles for women.

“People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character," she said in the interview published Thursday, November 30th. "All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain.”

“It has changed a lot, and I think it’s appropriate," JLo said of Hollywood's treatment and portrayal of women. “As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh."

"I see myself working [as long as] I want to," the recording artist continued. "I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know. But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it. That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: To never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that. Those boundaries don’t exist for me.”