Will Smith Teases Sequel To 'One Of His Biggest Movies'

Can we expect a sequel to one of Will Smith's most popular movies in the near future?

The subject becomes entirely more complex when you consider all of the iconic films that the actor has starred in and produced. From "The Pursuit of Happyness," to "Hitch," to the "Bad Boys" series, it's no secret that Smith has taken on an array of diverse roles during his time on the big screen.

Each movie tells a different story, and one story in particular is far from finished.

The answer to this question was revealed during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (December 2). According to Variety, the A-lister confirmed an "I Am Legend" sequel during one of the festival’s In Conversation events, sharing that the script just came in and that he is looking forward to an upcoming call with Micheal B. Jordan.

"You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version." To preserve a few details regarding the highly-anticipated project, Smith concluded with, "I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”

The four-time Grammy award winner went on to assure that he does not take the "power of acting" for granted, stating:

“Movies are about people trying to figure out how to be here without being miserable – how to be okay with life, how to not just survive but how to thrive into this potential existential tragedy that we have all been dropped into. How do we find love and joy in all that.”

Smith is set to star in and produce the movie alongside Jordan. An official release date for "I Am Legend 2" has yet to be announced as actors familiarize themselves with the new script.