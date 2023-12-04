Do your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, or friends' children attend the best school district in Illinois? While there are many excellent educational systems set up across the state, one in particular stands out for multiple factors including (but not limited to) graduation rates, extracurricular clubs and sports, and standardized test results to name a few.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best school district in Illinois is Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125. It costs students $37,088 annually to be a part of this district. There are about 16 students for every teacher in Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best school districts in every U.S. state:

"Using data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best school district in each state. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. Of the 50 school districts on this list, all but eight spend more per student each year than the average national per pupil expenditure of $12,239, as reported by Niche. Additionally, only four top-ranking districts with available data have graduation rates below 90%, and in most of them, 95% or more of students graduate."

