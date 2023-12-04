Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker In Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are married! On Monday, December 4th, People reported that the High School Musical star and the professional baseball player tied the knot on Saturday, December 2nd, in Tulum, Mexico.

Photos of Hudgens posing on the beach in a white dress surfaced on Twitter and her former High School Musical costar Monique Coleman shared an Instagram Story showing her view in Tulum. Hudgens and Tucker have yet to officially confirm that they're married. TMZ also shared photos of the couple hitting the beach with their friends and family following the private ceremony.

In February, Hudgens confirmed the engagement after the news broke with a photo of her and Tucker hugging while she flashed the camera her engagement ring. Then in May, Hudgens revealed how the wedding planning was going during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. "It's hard. I don't know. Finding a venue is tough," Hudgens said before admitting, "I kind of just want to elope. I really... I'm lost. I don't know." After Drew asked if Tucker had any input on the wedding planning, Hudgens replied, "I mean, he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"

Hudgens also showed off a custom wedding veil around Halloween that had fans wondering if her nuptials were around the corner. The veil featured the couple's initials "VH" and "CT" with a heart connecting them. The High School Musical star and the MLB player first started dating in 2020 and Hudgends has often been spotted at his games over the past couple of years.