Kim Kardashian To Play A Lawyer In New Hulu Legal Drama

Kim Kardashian may not be a lawyer yet, but she'll get to portray one on a new legal drama for Hulu. Deadline Hollywood reported this week that Kardashian is set to star in the series which will be overseen by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. She and her mother Kris Jenner will also executive-produce the series along with Murphy.

The show has yet to receive a title but according to Entertainment Weekly, it's been described as "a high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural," with Kim's character being "Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm." According to TMZ, the show may be based on celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who happened to have handled Kardashian's divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The forthcoming legal drama will mark Kardashian's second time working with Murphy. This year, she starred in AHS: Delicate, the 12th season of the horror anthology series, alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

In addition to her TV roles, Kim may also be hitting the big screen soon as she's reported to star in an upcoming "female-driven comedy."

Kim and her family recently wrapped the fourth season of their Hulu reality show The Kardashians. In the final episode, the Kardashian/Jenner family reminisced on their rise to the top while celebrating Scott Disick's 40th birthday. “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.” In a confessional, Kim continued, "Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”