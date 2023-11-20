Kim Kardashian Reportedly Set To Star In New 'Female-Driven Comedy'

Kim Kardashian is reportedly getting ready to hit the big screen! After starring in American Horror Story Delicate on the small screen this year, The Kardashians star is reportedly set to star and produce a new comedy film called The 5th Wheel.

According to Deadline, the movie, which is currently being pitched to several major studios, will be written by veteran Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell who will coproduce with film with Kardashian and screenwriter Janine Brito. The film is being described as a "female-driven comedy."

Fans got to see Kim's acting skills in the first five episodes of the two-part AHS series, where she starred alongside Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and more. During the 2023 Met Gala, Kim opened up to Variety about the experience. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience." She added, "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

The show marked Kim's first time as a leading lady but she does have prior acting experience including small parts in Disaster Movie (2008), a 2009 episode of CSI: NY, and four episodes in Drop Dead Diva (2012).

Earlier this month, Kardashian graced the cover of GQ as one of their 2023 Men of the Year. The Kardashians star channeled the style of her late father Robert Kardashian with dapper suits and ties for the photoshoot. Kim also sat down for an interview in which she remembered what she learned from her father before he passed away from esophageal cancer 20 years ago.