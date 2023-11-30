Kim Kardashian Says Her Family 'Scammed The System' To Get Famous

Kim Kardashian revealed that she's as shocked as some of her haters that her family is as famous as they are. On the season 4 finale of The Kardashians, which hit Hulu on Thursday, November 30th, the Kardashian/Jenner family reminisced on their rise to the top while celebrating Scott Disick's 40th birthday.

“You were literally here episode one, season 1,” Kris Jenner told Disick per Page Six, referring to their first show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere,'” Disick quipped.

During their talk, Kim joked that everyone "scammed the system" to become some of the most elite celebrities today. However, Disick couldn't help but remind her that she had to climb the ladder. "[Remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” he asked before everyone clarified that it was K9 Magazine.

“Anything for a cover!” Kim responded. “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.” In a confessional, Kim continued, "Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

Kim recently added a new impressive skill to her resume: acting! This year, the businesswoman starred in American Horror Story: Delicate and is reportedly set to star in an upcoming "female-driven comedy" on the big screen.