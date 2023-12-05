Usher & H.E.R. Team Up To 'Risk It All' In Their New Powerful Duet

H.E.R. produced the record herself and wrote the song alongside renowned songwriter Jimmy Napes. It's the latest joint effort she's been involved with since she teamed up with Asake and Foo Fighters earlier this year. Since then, H.E.R. released her own single "The Journey" via RCA Records.



Meanwhile, the song is just the latest top-notch collaboration Usher has knocked out this year following songs like "Transparency" with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz as well as J Balvin's "Dientes" with DJ Khaled. "Risk It All" also comes ahead of Usher's forthcoming album Coming Home, which will drop on the same day as his anticipated headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show.



Listen to Usher and H.E.R.'s new song below.