Usher & H.E.R. Team Up To 'Risk It All' In Their New Powerful Duet

By Tony M. Centeno

December 7, 2023

Usher and H.E.R. join forces for the latest single fresh off The Color Purple soundtrack.

On Thursday, December 7, the Grammy award-winning singers debuted their new collaboration "Risk It All" via gamma, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. thoughts about the song. It's the second single that's inspired by The Color Purple. The soundtrack will feature Alicia Keys' new song "Lifeline" along with other, Mary J. BligeMegan Thee StallionCoco JonesMissy ElliottJennifer HudsonKeyshia ColeJorja SmithBlack ThoughtMary Mary and more. It comes with 17 songs from the film, 17 songs inspired by the movie and four exclusive remixes.

H.E.R. produced the record herself and wrote the song alongside renowned songwriter Jimmy Napes. It's the latest joint effort she's been involved with since she teamed up with Asake and Foo Fighters earlier this year. Since then, H.E.R. released her own single "The Journey" via RCA Records.

Meanwhile, the song is just the latest top-notch collaboration Usher has knocked out this year following songs like "Transparency" with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz as well as J Balvin's "Dientes" with DJ Khaled. "Risk It All" also comes ahead of Usher's forthcoming album Coming Home, which will drop on the same day as his anticipated headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show.

Listen to Usher and H.E.R.'s new song below.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.