Usher & H.E.R. Team Up To 'Risk It All' In Their New Powerful Duet
By Tony M. Centeno
December 7, 2023
Usher and H.E.R. join forces for the latest single fresh off The Color Purple soundtrack.
On Thursday, December 7, the Grammy award-winning singers debuted their new collaboration "Risk It All" via gamma, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. thoughts about the song. It's the second single that's inspired by The Color Purple. The soundtrack will feature Alicia Keys' new song "Lifeline" along with other, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Hudson, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary and more. It comes with 17 songs from the film, 17 songs inspired by the movie and four exclusive remixes.
H.E.R. produced the record herself and wrote the song alongside renowned songwriter Jimmy Napes. It's the latest joint effort she's been involved with since she teamed up with Asake and Foo Fighters earlier this year. Since then, H.E.R. released her own single "The Journey" via RCA Records.
Meanwhile, the song is just the latest top-notch collaboration Usher has knocked out this year following songs like "Transparency" with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz as well as J Balvin's "Dientes" with DJ Khaled. "Risk It All" also comes ahead of Usher's forthcoming album Coming Home, which will drop on the same day as his anticipated headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show.
Listen to Usher and H.E.R.'s new song below.