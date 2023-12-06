Baby Keem Releases 'The Melodic Blue' Short Film With 3 New Songs

Baby Keem's first-ever film has arrived, and it features some new music from the Grammy award-winning artist.



On Tuesday, December 5, the 23-year-old rapper debuted his new short film The Melodic Blue on Amazon Prime Video. The 20 minute movie, which is directed by Savannah Setten, is a journey through Keem's mentality as he guides fans through "fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue," according to the film's description. Keem appears in the film along with co-stars Amandla Stenberg, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall and Séréna Sy. He also includes unreleased music in the film.