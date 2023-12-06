Baby Keem Releases 'The Melodic Blue' Short Film With 3 New Songs
By Tony M. Centeno
December 6, 2023
Baby Keem's first-ever film has arrived, and it features some new music from the Grammy award-winning artist.
On Tuesday, December 5, the 23-year-old rapper debuted his new short film The Melodic Blue on Amazon Prime Video. The 20 minute movie, which is directed by Savannah Setten, is a journey through Keem's mentality as he guides fans through "fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue," according to the film's description. Keem appears in the film along with co-stars Amandla Stenberg, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall and Séréna Sy. He also includes unreleased music in the film.
The movie features three new songs: “Rock Me,” “Torch” and “White Laces" featuring James Blake. His new songs appear at the end of the film. The "Family Ties" MC, born Hykeem Carter, serves as executive producer along with pgLang founders Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free.
The movie is named after his 2021 debut LP The Melodic Blue featuring Lamar, Don Toliver and Travis Scott. He dropped the deluxe version including additional collaborations with PinkPantheress and LIL UZI VERT. Earlier this year, Keem delivered his latest collaboration with his cousin Kendrick called "The Hillbillies." The song went on to earn a Grammy nomination ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance.
Keem debuted the trailer for The Melodic Blue film during his performance at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw where he performed a joint set with Lamar as "The Hillbillies." Both artists closed out their set by performing the song for the first time live along with a cameo from Tyler, who also appears in the video for the track.
Watch The Melodic Blue now.