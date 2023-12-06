VIDEO: 'Mr. Grinchmas' Steals California Family's Christmas Tree From SUV

A burglar referred to as "Mr. Grinchmas," stole a $250 Christmas tree that was strapped to the top of an SUV last Friday (December 1) in a Bridgepointe parking lot. According to a Facebook post shared by the San Mateo Police Department, the owner of the vehicle went to run some errands after strapping the tree to the top of their car, and that's when the burglary occurred. The suspect pulled up next to the unattended vehicle, cut the ropes, and shoved the tree into the getaway car.

Video footage captured by a parking lot security camera (and obtained by KTVU) depicts the suspect, with just as much tender sweetness as a seasick crocodile, pulling up to the side of the car, unstrapping the tree, and racing out of the parking lot.