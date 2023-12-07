iHeartRadio Rewind: The Top Hip-Hop Artists & Songs Of 2023

For the Top Hip-Hop Songs, Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems rules as the No. 1 song followed by Pluto's other hit "Love You Better." The third slot belongs to Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock," which easily ruled as one of the most popular songs of the year. The list continues with Metro Boomin's "Creepin'" featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage at No. 4. Lil Durk and J. Cole complete the Top 5 with their collaboration "All My Life."



It's been a successful year for SZA following the release of her critically-acclaimed album SOS. The St. Louis native embarked on her national "SOS Tour," which sold 238,000 tickets and grossed $34.5 million during the first leg according to Billboard. SZA also leads the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards with nine nods including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. She's also considered the top artist for Gen-Z.



Meanwhile, Future was also recently nominated for a Grammy for his work on Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" with André 3000. His smash hit "Wait For U" won a golden Gramophone trophy last year for Best Melodic Rap Performance. He's currently working on a collaborative album with Metro Boomin. The duo is set to perform together at Rolling Loud California in 2024.



Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.