Nicki Minaj Drops Album Teaser & Inspires AI-Generated 'Gag City'

By Tony M. Centeno

December 7, 2023

Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is inviting all of her fans to step inside her own alternative universe that she and the Barbz have dubbed "Gag City."

On Wednesday night, December 6, Nicki Minaj posted a teaser for her upcoming album Pink Friday 2 before it drops on her birthday. The clip features an animated loading screen that flashes a "Gag City Update" logo before it warns fans that her next LP is bracing for impact. Towards the end of the clip, Minaj previews her upcoming single "Big Difference," which sounds like a bass-heavy trap banger that fans are already obsessed with.

After their Queen posted the clip, the Barbz went to work and created an AI-generated recreation of what Gag City might look like. Images of all-pink city views, gas stations, malls, police cars, and more flooded timelines across all social platforms. They even placed several celebrities into Gag City like BIA, who loved her entrance into the fictitious metropolis, and Tyler Perry, who flew into the city as Madea.

The comical glimpses into Gag City comes just hours before Nicki Minaj's new album arrives. The album is set to feature previously released singles like "Last Time I Saw You," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and more. A few weeks ago, Minaj announced the locations for her upcoming tour in support of the album. The tour will take her all around the U.S. and Canada as well as Europe. The exact dates haven't been announced.

Pink Friday 2 drops on her birthday, December 8. See all the hilarious Gag City images below.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.