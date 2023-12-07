Nicki Minaj Drops Album Teaser & Inspires AI-Generated 'Gag City'

After their Queen posted the clip, the Barbz went to work and created an AI-generated recreation of what Gag City might look like. Images of all-pink city views, gas stations, malls, police cars, and more flooded timelines across all social platforms. They even placed several celebrities into Gag City like BIA, who loved her entrance into the fictitious metropolis, and Tyler Perry, who flew into the city as Madea.



The comical glimpses into Gag City comes just hours before Nicki Minaj's new album arrives. The album is set to feature previously released singles like "Last Time I Saw You," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and more. A few weeks ago, Minaj announced the locations for her upcoming tour in support of the album. The tour will take her all around the U.S. and Canada as well as Europe. The exact dates haven't been announced.



Pink Friday 2 drops on her birthday, December 8. See all the hilarious Gag City images below.