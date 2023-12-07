Nicki Minaj Drops Album Teaser & Inspires AI-Generated 'Gag City'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 7, 2023
Nicki Minaj is inviting all of her fans to step inside her own alternative universe that she and the Barbz have dubbed "Gag City."
On Wednesday night, December 6, Nicki Minaj posted a teaser for her upcoming album Pink Friday 2 before it drops on her birthday. The clip features an animated loading screen that flashes a "Gag City Update" logo before it warns fans that her next LP is bracing for impact. Towards the end of the clip, Minaj previews her upcoming single "Big Difference," which sounds like a bass-heavy trap banger that fans are already obsessed with.
After their Queen posted the clip, the Barbz went to work and created an AI-generated recreation of what Gag City might look like. Images of all-pink city views, gas stations, malls, police cars, and more flooded timelines across all social platforms. They even placed several celebrities into Gag City like BIA, who loved her entrance into the fictitious metropolis, and Tyler Perry, who flew into the city as Madea.
The comical glimpses into Gag City comes just hours before Nicki Minaj's new album arrives. The album is set to feature previously released singles like "Last Time I Saw You," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and more. A few weeks ago, Minaj announced the locations for her upcoming tour in support of the album. The tour will take her all around the U.S. and Canada as well as Europe. The exact dates haven't been announced.
Pink Friday 2 drops on her birthday, December 8. See all the hilarious Gag City images below.
JUST IN: Power 105.1 is the official radio station of #GAGCity 📡🎀🎶 #Barbz @NICKIMINAJ - Who’s in this bihhhhh? pic.twitter.com/QXNDCajdaC— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) December 7, 2023
This is so tea #GAGCITY 🥹🧡💕 https://t.co/d7nsEQs12j— BIA (@BIABIA) December 7, 2023
Not Madea arriving to #GAGCITY pic.twitter.com/HAojdBknNV— HoldupHoldup__ (@holdupholdup__) December 7, 2023
🚨 Turkey has just opened an embassy in #GagCity ‼️🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/fvcRSuPZ33— 𝐤𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 || 𝐏𝐅𝟐 (@GAGBURG) December 7, 2023
I tried to sneak into #GagCity— Lil' Kim (@_LILKIM___) December 7, 2023
But I got arrested !! 🤬 How dare they I am the former Queen Bee !! pic.twitter.com/xd9aHEifQO
good morning from #GAGCITY ☀️@NICKIMINAJ releases her highly-anticipated 5th studio album, #PinkFriday2 @ midnight TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/Kz3L1tq0e6— Hollywood Vinnie (@yacousinvinnie) December 7, 2023
who wants to join me on being apart of the #gagcity police? pic.twitter.com/njXzQVTwTy— mace zolanskℹ️ (@RIGHTBYMYSIDE) December 7, 2023
I made us a gas station BARBZ as we will need to refuel our cars to get around in #GAGCITY 🦄🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/sO4oRsi1aJ— M A J E S T Y (@iAMKINGBEECH) December 7, 2023
I’ve arrived in #GagCity..— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 7, 2023
first destination: the Mun-Mun-Muny Mall! pic.twitter.com/aPzLcSNGU0
We landed safely at #gagCity pic.twitter.com/UxXD8IcsUe— Everlasting shine (@Maroza_30) December 7, 2023