Despite the countless number of dating apps and websites aiming to create lasting relationships, dating in 2023 is difficult. Depending on where you live, you may have a better opportunity to meet a partner. Such is the case for several cities in Ohio.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country to determine which are the best for singles and which are the worst. The list is full of surprises, such as Seattle claiming the No. 1 spot as the best city in America for someone looking for a partner. Six cities in Ohio also made the list:

No. 13: Cincinnati

No. 34: Columbus

No. 64: Cleveland

No. 66: Toledo

No. 112: Akron

Just missing the Top 10, Cincinnati is the best city in Ohio for singles, with the city having the third highest percentage of singles in the country. Columbus also placed high on the list, ranking in the Top 50 overall. Akron, on the other hand, is the worst in the state for singles. Additionally, while Cleveland ranked near the middle of the list, it was called out as having some of the fewest online-dating opportunities in the country.

These are the 10 best cities for singles:

Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Austin, Texas Reno, Nevada Tampa, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Tucson, Arizona Portland, Oregon

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across three factors: economics, fun & recreation and dating opportunities. These factors were then evaluated using 35 relative metrics, including restaurant-meal costs, movie costs, unemployment rate, job growth rate, number of attractions, nightlife options per capita, city accessibility, walkability, safety, share of single population and online dating opportunities, among many others.

See which cities were chosen as the best and worst for singles by checking out the full report at WalletHub.

