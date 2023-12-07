Paige Spiranac Dragged Into Social Media Spat With Scott Baio

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac found herself in a brief social media "beef" with actor Scott Baio on Tuesday (December 5).

The situation appears to have been started by a since-deleted X post shared by Baio best known for his role as Chachi Arcola on 'Happy Days' and its spinoff 'Joanie Loves Chachi,' criticized a woman wearing tight clothing at a driving range, who followers falsely identified as Spiranac. Baio claimed the original poster tried to "drag" his daughter, Bailey, a junior golfer, which led to an apparent negative post targeting Spiranac.

“Add Scott Baio to the list of people I never thought I would have beef with. What a world," Spiranac wrote on her X account Tuesday.