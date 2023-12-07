Paige Spiranac Dragged Into Social Media Spat With Scott Baio
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2023
Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac found herself in a brief social media "beef" with actor Scott Baio on Tuesday (December 5).
The situation appears to have been started by a since-deleted X post shared by Baio best known for his role as Chachi Arcola on 'Happy Days' and its spinoff 'Joanie Loves Chachi,' criticized a woman wearing tight clothing at a driving range, who followers falsely identified as Spiranac. Baio claimed the original poster tried to "drag" his daughter, Bailey, a junior golfer, which led to an apparent negative post targeting Spiranac.
“Add Scott Baio to the list of people I never thought I would have beef with. What a world," Spiranac wrote on her X account Tuesday.
Update the beef with Scott Baio has ended. I’m sure you were all on the edge of your seat https://t.co/6BU3AHWChO— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 5, 2023
Baio responded within 30 minutes and explained the situation.
“My apologies. Someone posted a video saying it was you and attempted to drag my minor daughter (a junior golfer) and I defended myself,” Baio wrote. “I apologize as I don’t know you or the other woman from the video. I have no problem admitting when I am wrong.”
My apologies. Someone posted a video saying it was you and attempted to drag my minor daughter (a junior golfer) and I defended myself. I apologize as I don’t know you or the other woman from the video. I have no problem admitting when I am wrong. https://t.co/34nsjuUHzd— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) December 5, 2023
"I appreciate your apology. I understand how protective you must feel of your daughter," Spiranac responded. "I played junior golf at a high level, in college and as well pro for a little. If your daughter ever needs any golf advice let me know! I learned a lot through out my golf career especially during the recruiting process for college. Always happy to help!"
I appreciate your apology. I understand how protective you must feel of your daughter. I played junior golf at a high level, in college and as well pro for a little. If your daughter ever needs any golf advice let me know! I learned a lot through out my golf career especially…— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 5, 2023
Spiranac then confirmed her "beef with Scott Baio has ended. I’m sure you were all on the edge of your seat."
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore the same revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.
