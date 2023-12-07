Video Shows 74-Year-Old Ric Flair Getting Tackled By UFC Fighter

A video shared online shows 74-year-old wrestler 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair being tackled by UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

Flair, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, and Chandler were involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange at a bar before Flair pokes Chandler in the chest and says "move my f*****g" hand before Flair throws a worked punch and Chandler slaps him before taking him down. Chandler later confirmed to TMZ Sports that the incident "was a work" and that Flair "was teaching me the art" of professional wrestling.

Flair made his AEW debut on the October 25, 2023, episode of the company's flagship program, 'Dynamite,' as a surprise "gift" to his longtime friend and rival Sting -- who announced his upcoming retirement plans -- from AEW CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

(WARNING: The video below contains vulgar language).