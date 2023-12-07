Video Shows 74-Year-Old Ric Flair Getting Tackled By UFC Fighter
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2023
A video shared online shows 74-year-old wrestler 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair being tackled by UFC fighter Michael Chandler.
Flair, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, and Chandler were involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange at a bar before Flair pokes Chandler in the chest and says "move my f*****g" hand before Flair throws a worked punch and Chandler slaps him before taking him down. Chandler later confirmed to TMZ Sports that the incident "was a work" and that Flair "was teaching me the art" of professional wrestling.
Flair made his AEW debut on the October 25, 2023, episode of the company's flagship program, 'Dynamite,' as a surprise "gift" to his longtime friend and rival Sting -- who announced his upcoming retirement plans -- from AEW CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan.
(WARNING: The video below contains vulgar language).
Michael Chandler gets into a fight with Ric Flair😳 pic.twitter.com/g6XkdknrGw— MrTestoestrogen (@MrTestoestrogen) December 6, 2023
The 16-time world champion competed in a retirement match in August. Flair claimed he "passed out twice" due to dehydration in the tag-team match alongside his son-in-law, Manny Orpoeza, who wrestles for AEW as 'Andrade El Idolo,' against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, both of whom also compete in AEW.
The match took place one year after Flair, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, was granted his release from the company.