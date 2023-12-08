Despite the countless number of dating apps and websites aiming to create lasting relationships, dating in 2023 is difficult. Depending on where you live, you may have a better opportunity to meet a partner. Such is the case for a one city in Wisconsin.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country to determine which are the best for singles and which are the worst. The list is full of surprises, such as Seattle claiming the No. 1 spot as the best city in America for someone looking for a partner. Two cities in Wisconsin also made the list:

No. 8: Madison

No. 94: Milwaukee

Ranking in the Top 10 overall, Madison is not only the best city in Wisconsin for singles, largely thanks to its high marks in dating opportunities, but one of the best in the entire country. Milwaukee, on the other hand, ranked in the bottom half of the list after receiving low marks in the economics category.

These are the 10 best cities for singles:

Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Austin, Texas Reno, Nevada Tampa, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Tucson, Arizona Portland, Oregon

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across three factors: economics, fun & recreation and dating opportunities. These factors were then evaluated using 35 relative metrics, including restaurant-meal costs, movie costs, unemployment rate, job growth rate, number of attractions, nightlife options per capita, city accessibility, walkability, safety, share of single population and online dating opportunities, among many others.

See which cities were chosen as the best and worst for singles by checking out the full report at WalletHub.

