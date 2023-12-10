Prince William, Kate Middleton Share Adorable Family Christmas Card

Prince William and Kate Middleton have kicked off the holiday season with an adorable family portrait featuring their three children, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. The photo, taken by Josh Shinner at Kensington Palace in London, shows the royal family dressed in matching white and jean attire smiling for the camera.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the picture-perfect photo will make a much welcomed appearance in the family's Christmas card this year! 2023 has been a "rollercoaster" of a year for the royal family with the excitement of Queen Camilla's coronation in May, and the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, in January, revealing scruples about Prince William's "fractured" relationship with his brother. Shortly after the tell-all was released, the royal family relayed that "no one in the family trusts Harry anymore."

Among multiple "bombshell allegations," the book revealed an alleged "physical altercation" between William and Harry in 2019 that Harry claims would have been worse if he "wasn't doing therapy sessions" like he was at the time. Despite ongoing family drama, William and Kate recently joined King Charles and Queen Camilla to honor President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November.

Stay tuned for this year's royal family Christmas card!