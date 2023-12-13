Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reunite On Red Carpet: See The Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 13, 2023
Lady Gaga doesn't make too many red carpet appearances these days but she made sure to step out to support her A Star Is Born costar. On Tuesday night (December 12th), the pop star attended the premiere of Bradley Cooper's new movie Maestro.
Gaga posed for photos on the red carpet next to Cooper and his costar Carey Mulligan before heading into the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to watch the new film about the legendary American conductor Leonard Berstein. Gaga was also photographed talking with Cooper's 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.
The photos marked the first time Gaga and Cooper reunited at a public event in five years. Check out the reunion photos below.
As I'm sure you'll recall, Gaga and Cooper starred opposite each other in 2018's A Star Is Born. The beloved film earned the two Best Acor and Best Actress nominations at the 2019 Oscars and Gaga took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for the film's recognizable track, "Shallow." It also earned three Grammy awards that same awards cycle.
During the Oscars, Cooper and Gaga hit the stage to perform a passionate duet of the song which sparked speculation that the costars were having a romance in real life. However, Cooper put the rumors to rest in a later interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film," he said, revealing that they were simply in character for the performance. "It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people... It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."
Cooper is currently dating Gigi Hadid and Gaga has been linked to Michael Polansky for several years.