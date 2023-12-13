Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reunite On Red Carpet: See The Photos

Lady Gaga doesn't make too many red carpet appearances these days but she made sure to step out to support her A Star Is Born costar. On Tuesday night (December 12th), the pop star attended the premiere of Bradley Cooper's new movie Maestro.

Gaga posed for photos on the red carpet next to Cooper and his costar Carey Mulligan before heading into the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to watch the new film about the legendary American conductor Leonard Berstein. Gaga was also photographed talking with Cooper's 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The photos marked the first time Gaga and Cooper reunited at a public event in five years. Check out the reunion photos below.