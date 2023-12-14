Big Time Rush gave fans the gift of live music just in time for the holidays! On Friday, December 15th, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega graced the State Farm Park stage in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with a special performance.

The beloved boy band kicked off their set in Fortnite with "Waves" and "Weekends," both off their latest album Another Life. The album, which dropped in June, marks BTR's fourth full-length studio album, following 2013's 24/Seven, and showcases ten new songs including the aforementioned tracks and the next song in their set list, "Ask You Tonight." For the passionate love song, the band slowed things down by bringing out stools and sitting down next to their guitarist for the stripped-back performance.

The boy band continued their performance by singing a new track off Another Life Deluxe, "Learn to Love." While in iHeartLand, Rushers enjoying the show on Roblox had the chance to win a Big Time Rush custom holiday sweater by collecting as much sound energy as possible in front of the State Farm Park stage.

BTR celebrated the release of the album's deluxe version in November with an iHeartRadio Album Release Party. During the party's Q&A with iHeartRadio's Jon Comouche, the band was asked who they would like to collaborate with in the future. After the Jonas Brothers were suggested by a fan, they replied, "We'll do it! That's a lot of voices on a song. I mean, honestly, that'd be tough." They added, "We've talked about that. There are so many people we'd love to work with, of course. We're just ready for people who want to work with Big Time Rush. Maybe Jelly Roll? That'd be cool." The boy band recently shared a stage with Jelly Roll at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball on December 8th.

Before closing out their show in Fortnite, BTR took their fans on a trip down memory lane by performing their 2010 hit, "Boyfriend." After the show, fans kept the party going by showing off their best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor! And now that it's a winter wonderland in iHeartLand, fans were able to play mini-games including a new skiing game, obstacle courses, high-speed races, parkour & more.

Listen to Another Life on iHeartRadio!