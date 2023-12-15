Jessica Simpson Shows Off Toned Body In 'Thirsty' Swimsuit Pic
By Sarah Tate
December 15, 2023
Jessica Simpson is looking good and feeling "thirsty" in a stunning new photo highlighting her own fashion brand.
The 43-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to her Instagram on Thursday (December 14) to show off her toned body in a gorgeous photo of her striking a pose and leaning up against a wall wearing a one-piece zebra print swimsuit from her the Jessica Simpson Collection, per Entertainment Tonight. She completed the glamorous look with bangles and chunky jewelry, stacked necklaces, large, black square sunglasses, and bronze high heels. The brand's website gives a closer look at Simpson's photoshoot, with the mom of three modeling the plunging suit with golden accents.
Simpson kept the caption to her post short and to-the-point: "THIRSTY."
Simpson recently celebrated six years of sobriety, sharing an "unrecognizable" photo of herself from 2017 before she quit drinking.
"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she captioned the photo that she originally shared in 2021. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."
She also recently revealed that she is learning more about self-love and her "inner glow" from her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell, telling Footwear News Magazine that her daughter is "very much into the glow-up stuff, how to better yourself."