Jessica Simpson Shows Off Toned Body In 'Thirsty' Swimsuit Pic

Jessica Simpson is looking good and feeling "thirsty" in a stunning new photo highlighting her own fashion brand.

The 43-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to her Instagram on Thursday (December 14) to show off her toned body in a gorgeous photo of her striking a pose and leaning up against a wall wearing a one-piece zebra print swimsuit from her the Jessica Simpson Collection, per Entertainment Tonight. She completed the glamorous look with bangles and chunky jewelry, stacked necklaces, large, black square sunglasses, and bronze high heels. The brand's website gives a closer look at Simpson's photoshoot, with the mom of three modeling the plunging suit with golden accents.

Simpson kept the caption to her post short and to-the-point: "THIRSTY."