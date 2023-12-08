Selena Gomez Is Dating Benny Blanco: 'He Is My Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially dating! The singer/actress confirmed her romance with the producer with a post to her Instagram Story and while Blanco's face wasn't visible, she later confirmed the relationship while responding to comments on a fan account's post.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in one comment per screenshots taken by Pop Crave. Selena went on to defend her relationship from fans making unsupportive comments. "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end," she wrote in one response. Replying to another fan she wrote, "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

In a particularly lengthy response to one fan, Gomez wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all."