Selena Gomez Is Dating Benny Blanco: 'He Is My Absolute Everything'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 8, 2023
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially dating! The singer/actress confirmed her romance with the producer with a post to her Instagram Story and while Blanco's face wasn't visible, she later confirmed the relationship while responding to comments on a fan account's post.
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in one comment per screenshots taken by Pop Crave. Selena went on to defend her relationship from fans making unsupportive comments. "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end," she wrote in one response. Replying to another fan she wrote, "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."
In a particularly lengthy response to one fan, Gomez wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all."
Selena Gomez defends relationship with Benny Blanco:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023
“Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me ... he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts” pic.twitter.com/7CsJoL6Qck
Gomez and Blanco recently collaborated on her new song "Single Soon," and according to People, he attended her 31st birthday party. Other than that, there's no information on when the two got together.
However, around three months ago Gomez shared several TikToks complaining and joking about being single. On September 21st, she shared a video of her lip-syncing to an audio that said, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b—h! Y’all be safe out there!”