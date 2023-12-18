Patriots Player Re-Shares Post Trolling Mahomes, Refs After Loss
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon re-shared a post implying NFL referees showed favoritism to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's (December 17).
Judon, 31, who has been inactive since undergoing surgery on his torn biceps in October, wrote, "I see no lies," in response to an AI-generated photograph of Mahomes kissing a referee on the mouth on his X account during Sunday's game. The four-time Pro Bowler also wrote, "Boy they cheating for these fn" during the game.
The Chiefs' Week 15 win against the Patriots was the third consecutive game in which officiating was called into question. In Week 13, Kansas City benefited from an unnecessary roughness penalty on a called late hit by Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens on Mahomes that resulted in 15 extra yards on its final offensive drive.
I see no lies https://t.co/ZiKCfSsNIS— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 17, 2023
Boy they cheating for these fn— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 17, 2023
The drive concluded with an incomplete Hail Mary pass that resulted in no flag being thrown despite a Packers defender touching tight end Travis Kelce in the back as Mahomes threw the pass.
Last week, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was flagged for being offsides, which negated a would-be touchdown in which Kelce caught a pass from Mahomes and then threw a backward lateral to Toney. Patrick Mahomes was seen on the sideline yelling and slamming down his helmet after the drive concluded.