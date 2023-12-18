Patriots Player Re-Shares Post Trolling Mahomes, Refs After Loss

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon re-shared a post implying NFL referees showed favoritism to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's (December 17).

Judon, 31, who has been inactive since undergoing surgery on his torn biceps in October, wrote, "I see no lies," in response to an AI-generated photograph of Mahomes kissing a referee on the mouth on his X account during Sunday's game. The four-time Pro Bowler also wrote, "Boy they cheating for these fn" during the game.

The Chiefs' Week 15 win against the Patriots was the third consecutive game in which officiating was called into question. In Week 13, Kansas City benefited from an unnecessary roughness penalty on a called late hit by Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens on Mahomes that resulted in 15 extra yards on its final offensive drive.