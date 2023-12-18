The Absolute 'Best Deli' In Michigan

Christmas is just around the corner. While families around the country scramble to purchase the best holiday hams, turkeys, and cheese side dishes in time for their holiday parties, you can be ahead of the game this year. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best delis across the country, and one Michigan staple made the list. Be it quality products, stellar service, or out-of-this-world homemade sandwiches, something about this deli makes it stand out from the rest.

According to the list, the best deli in all of Michigan is none other than the spectacular Zingerman’s Deli located in Ann Arbor. Taste of Home praised this deli for its classic meats, standout sandwiches, breakfast options, and fresh bread popular across the entire Midwest region.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Zingerman’s Deli is famous across the Midwest. Come in to pick up classic deli meats or stay for lunch. Order “nosher” or “fresser” (Yiddish for small and big) size sandwiches. And sandwiches are only the beginning: You’ll also find breakfast, Jewish specialties, fresh bread and more."

For a continued list of the best delis across the country visit tasteofhome.com.