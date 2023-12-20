Rihanna Jokingly Reveals The 'One Thing She Can't Do'
By Logan DeLoye
December 20, 2023
After creating 14 number-one songs, winning multiple Grammy Awards, putting on an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performance (while pregnant), birthing two beautiful sons (RZA and Riot), and founding Fenty Beauty, it seems that Rihanna can truly do it all, but there might be one thing she can't do.
During an interview with E! News at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party on Monday (December 18), the iconic songstress, entrepreneur, and stylish mother of two jokingly revealed the one thing she has yet to accomplish.
"So far, have daughters. I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."
The 35-year-old recently opened up about her sons' futures, stating that they might not even want to be a part of the ventures that she's currently involved in.
"I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right? But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera." She mentioned that eldest son RZA is already not to sure about being recorded.
"That's how RZA acts right now. He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope." A$AP Rocky spoke to Complex last month, sharing his love for the power couple's sons' and his beautiful partner.
"I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design." Are RiRi and A$AP hoping for a daughter next time around? Regardless, we all have the possibility of baby number three on the brain now!