Giants Make Starting Quarterback Decision

The New York Giants will start veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor over rookie Tommy DeVito in Sunday's (December 31) game against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday (December 27).

Taylor, 34, replaced DeVito in the second half of the Giants' 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday (December 25), finishing the game with 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 7 of 16 passing, while also recording 21 yards on two rushing attempts.

"I thought [Taylor] did some good things in the second half of Philly, so he earned the right to start this game," Daboll said via ESPN. "Getting ready for the Rams. Really have nothing else to add on it. That's where we're at."