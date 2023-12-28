Lance Bass Shares Another Update On Full-Blown *NSYNC Reunion

*NSYNC reuniting for their first song in over 20 years was one of the biggest pop-cultural moments of the year, but it only made fans hungrier for a full-blown reunion. Member Lance Bass has been fielding questions about it since fans found out their reunion would be for a one-off song on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

This week, he gave fans another update after being asked about another reunion during the online game show Rent Free. “Look, we are talking about it — and I hope to have some good news, at some point," Bass shared per Page Six. When asked if we'd receive the good news by the start of the new year, Bass answered, "Give us a little more time than that!"

In November, Bass blamed the writers and actors strike for cutting *NSYNC's reunion short. "We finally released a song after 23 years and we can't even mention the song and we can't talk about the movie it's in," he said. "It was going to be such a special moment for all of us, and unfortunately that got sidetracked."

He went on to share a hopeful update with fans. "But we had so much fun, I don't see this as our last thing," Bass said. "Because of this strike, I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else. But until the strike ends, we can't really even figure out what is next, if there's anything next. Hopefully we'll have a plan in place once this lifts and we're able to get back to work."