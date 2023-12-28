Rebel Wilson Says Writing Her Upcoming Memoir Was 'Gut-Wrenching'

Rebel Wilson is gearing up to release her new memoir, Rebel Rising. The Australian actress opened up about the tough writing process in a recent Instagram Story video. While the Pitch Perfect star signed printed pages that will go into her books, she talked to fans in the video.

“This is how I’m spending my nights of my holidays,” Wilson said per People. “Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book.” She went on to give details about the memoir.

“You guys, I mean, I can’t wait for you to read this,” she shared. “You’re going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff … And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I’ve loved writing it — although sometimes it's been gut-wrenching and emotional.” Wilson shared that she had four thousand more pages to sign before ending the Instagram video.

In October, Wilson shared more details about Rebel Rising in an interview with People. “I've been writing the book for the past 18 months because when I write, I have to be totally by myself and isolated,” she said. “It's just been this secret thing I've been doing by myself for 18 months. It's so exciting now that it's done.”

Rebel Rising will see the actress address her fertility issues, weight gain and loss, sexuality, overcoming shyness, rejections, and more. For more information and to pre-order a copy, head to Simonandschuster.com.