Rebel Wilson Recalls Getting 'Dumped' By Famous Woman

Rebel Wilson recently opened up about how getting "dumped" by a woman "in the public eye" led her to fiancée, Ramona Agruma. The actress recalled the story during an appearance on the U Up? podcast on Wednesday, March 29th. “I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside. It wasn’t what I was expecting,” Wilson shared but chose to not name the woman "out of respect" for her privacy.

Wilson also revealed that she had a hard time working up the courage to tell the person she was attracted to them. "I said the words, ‘I don’t want to offend you, but are you interested in women?’ I’ve never had a conversation like that [before] because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality,” Wilson said. “She was like, ‘I have feelings for you as well.'”

The romance "didn't end up going anywhere really" and Wilson eventually "got dumped" but she does credit the connection with "opening [her] heart up for a same-sex relationship.” She went on to share that Agruma was "the next woman" she "felt that way about." The happy couple went public with their relationship on Instagram in June 2022, which also served as a coming out post for Wilson. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the self-proclaimed Disney Adult wrote in the caption.

Wilson and Agruma got engaged in front of the castle at Disneyland in February. "I got engaged in Disneyland, the happiest proposal place,” she said on The Daily Show. “It’s not like I’m obsessed with Disneyland. It’s just, I go there every weekend and every important holiday and every important life event.