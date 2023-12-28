Russell Wilson Breaks Silence After Benching
By Jason Hall
December 28, 2023
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson broke his silence after being benched for the final two games of the 2023 NFL season.
"God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next," Wilson wrote on his X account late Thursday (December 27) night.
Veteran backup Jarrett Stidham will reportedly start at quarterback in the Broncos' final two games against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (December 31) and Las Vegas Raiders on January 7. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claimed the move was made in an effort to preserve financial flexibility heading into the offseason.
Wilson signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension months after being acquired by Denver in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.
God’s got me.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 28, 2023
Looking forward to what’s next.
Wilson is owed $37 million in 2025 that vests in March 2024, the beginning of the official NFL calendar year, which would be complicated if he suffered a serious injury, according to Rapoport. The Broncos aren't officially eliminated from playoff contention, but are a long shot at 7-8 and No. 12 in the AFC standings following Sunday's (December 24) upset loss to the New England Patriots.
Denver won six of its previous seven games prior to consecutive losses to the Detroit Lions in Week 15 and Patriots in Week 16. Wilson has an 11-19 record in two seasons with the franchise.
The former Super Bowl champion has thrown for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 297 of 447 passing, while also recording 341 yards and three touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts in 2023. Stidham previously started two games for the Las Vegas Raiders -- both losses -- in 2022 and has thrown for 926 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions on 77 of 131 passing in four NFL seasons.