Russell Wilson Breaks Silence After Benching

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson broke his silence after being benched for the final two games of the 2023 NFL season.

"God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next," Wilson wrote on his X account late Thursday (December 27) night.

Veteran backup Jarrett Stidham will reportedly start at quarterback in the Broncos' final two games against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (December 31) and Las Vegas Raiders on January 7. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claimed the move was made in an effort to preserve financial flexibility heading into the offseason.

Wilson signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension months after being acquired by Denver in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.