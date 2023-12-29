Britney Spears Doesn't Want To 'Rush' Reconciliation With Her Mom

Britney Spears is still navigating her relationship with her mother Lynne Spears. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Britney skipped out on spending the holidays with her mother but is still hopeful that their relationship can improve.

“Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon,” a source told Us Weekly. "Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything.” The insider added that Britney is "in a really good place" and "would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom." However, she “wants to take her time" with the reunion. Earlier in the year, Britney and her mom reunited in person for the first time since their public fued.

“She doesn’t feel like there’s a need to rush anything," the source continued. Earlier this month, a second source told Us that the pop star "is really happy with where things seem to be headed with her mom" and that she was open to "making time to celebrate the holidays together with her mom and brother [Bryan Spears].”

Spears recently shared a rare post about her brother Bryan. In November, the singer shared a photo of Bryan and wrote a sweet caption about their relationship. "My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !!" she wrote. "Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though 😂😂😂🧐🙄 !!!" she added, referring to him wearing a bright green jumpsuit and hard hat with a headlamp in the photo.