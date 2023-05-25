Britney Spears Reunites With Her Mother Lynne After Public Feud

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears have reportedly reconnected this week. According to TMZ, Lynne was photographed arriving at LAX airport and was seen stopping at Britney's friend/manager Cade Hudson's home before taking an Uber to her daughter's home.

The meetup only lasted 30 minutes, according to Page Six, and Britney's husband Sam Asghari was present. A source also told the outlet that the pop star wasn't "blindsided" by her mom's visit and the two have been "texting more frequently" these days. The development in their relationships comes after Britney and her mother publicly called each other out on social media last year.

In October, Lynne issued a public apology, pleading for her daughter's forgiveness after the singer's 13-year conservatorship. The apology came after Britney shared a lengthy Instagram post where she stated "a genuine apology would help give [her] closure" in their family feud. “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne wrote at the time. “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Britney slammed her mother's public apology on Instagram shortly after, writing, "Not one mother f------ person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f--- yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f------ with my mind ... I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f------- a-- !!!!"