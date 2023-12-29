Chris Martin Reveals Why Eco-Friendly Touring Makes 'Business Sense'

In 2019, Chris Martin vowed that he wouldn't tour again until it was more environmentally sustainable, and three years later Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour proved that it could be done. The band was able to cut direct emissions by 50% compared to their 2016-17 tour by using 100% renewable energy and outfit the venues with solar installations, and even found creative ways to transform fans' movement into power including kinetic dance floors and energy-generating exercise bikes.

During a new interview, Martin revealed that the initiatives are not only helping the environment but also make sense financially. “What we’re trying to do is actually not advocate at all, but just prove that it makes business sense because that’s where we feel you’ll really get people to change, like ‘Hey you can make more money,’” he explained before adding that being environmentally friendly isn't “some charitable, left-wing, wishy-washy thing, it’s like, ‘No, no, this is the best business sense, too.’”

Coldplay is currently working on Moon Music, which they describe as "the second Music of the Spheres volume," and the album is almost finished. Fans should appreciate new music from the band while they still can. Back in 2021, Martin declared that Coldplay will stop making albums in 2025.