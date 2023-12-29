First-Time Michigan Lottery Player Wins Huge Jackpot

Have you ever won the lottery after playing a game for the first time?

A Macomb County lottery player recently won a whopping $150,000 after playing an online lottery game for the very first time. Talk about a happy New Year! According to Michigan Lottery Connect, an extremely fortunate 25-year-old woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, tried out the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword instant game online and was pleased with the outcome. She explained that she was notified of her winnings with "on screen fireworks" that made her "hyperventilate from shock and excitement."

“I had never played Lottery games online before, but I decided to try out the Cashword game while on MichiganLottery.com one day. After a few plays the amount of $150,000 came up on the screen with fireworks and I instantly started hyperventilating from shock and excitement! I still can’t believe that I won my very first time playing online.”

The fortunate recent college graduate told lottery officials that the money will give her a fresh financial start.

“I just graduated from college last week, so winning this prize means I can already pay off all my student loans and it gives me a fresh start financially."

The winner already traveled to lottery headquarters to claim her prize.