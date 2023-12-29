Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Photo From Hockey Date Night

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey spent one of their last date nights of 2023 near the ice! On Thursday night (December 29th), the singer shared a sweet selfie they took during the Toronto Maple Leafs' hockey match against the Ottawa Senators at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“Had fun last night at the next gen game with the @mapleleafs,” the Canadian singer wrote in the caption. He also shared a photo of their view of the rink. A fellow superstar from Canada also popped up in the comments wondering where his invite was.

"Wow guy doesn’t even invite me to see some puck bunnies eh," Drake, whose Instagram handle is famously ChampagnePapi, asked Bieber in the comment section.