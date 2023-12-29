Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Photo From Hockey Date Night
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 29, 2023
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey spent one of their last date nights of 2023 near the ice! On Thursday night (December 29th), the singer shared a sweet selfie they took during the Toronto Maple Leafs' hockey match against the Ottawa Senators at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
“Had fun last night at the next gen game with the @mapleleafs,” the Canadian singer wrote in the caption. He also shared a photo of their view of the rink. A fellow superstar from Canada also popped up in the comments wondering where his invite was.
"Wow guy doesn’t even invite me to see some puck bunnies eh," Drake, whose Instagram handle is famously ChampagnePapi, asked Bieber in the comment section.
Earlier this year, Justin and Hailey celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with sweet tributes to each other on social media. "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations," Justin wrote on Instagram on September 13th. "So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"
Fans of Justin will know that he's no stranger to posting swoon-worthy tributes to Hailey, from supporting her career to his annual wedding anniversary post. Last year, the two celebrated their fourth anniversary and Bieber thanked his wife for "making me better in every way." Hailey took to her own Instagram account with a beautiful photo from their secret wedding ceremony in September 2018.