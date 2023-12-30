Hilary Duff Shares Heartfelt Update About Her Pregnancy Journey

If Hilary Duff’s intention is to keep her fans in the loop about her pregnancy journey, she’s doing an amazing job at it!

Having recently announced that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting their fourth child, the 36-year-old singer and actress shared a pregnancy update on her Instagram Story.

On Friday, Hilary treated her followers to a mirror selfie showcasing her growing baby bump. In the snapshot, she sported a pair of unbuttoned jeans, humorously revealing that her trusty vintage Levi's had been reliable companions throughout the pregnancy until they could no longer accommodate her.

Captioning the photo, she expressed gratitude to the jeans, stating, "These perfect vintage Levi’s carried me through this pregnancy as long as they could!"

In a playful touch, Hilary also hinted at needing a wardrobe change by mentioning a visit, directing her comment toward the clothing store With Love, Lenny, which she tagged in the post.

The post not only provided a candid glimpse into Hilary's pregnancy but also showcased her humor and appreciation for the memories-to-be ahead of her during this special time.

As Hilary and Matthew anticipate the arrival of their third child together, her updates on social media add a personal touch, inviting fans to share in the joy and everyday moments of her pregnancy.