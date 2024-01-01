The Game teams up with Big Hit for their first joint effort produced by Hit-Boy.



On New Year's Day, January 1, all three California natives announced the arrival of their collaborative project Paisley Dreams via Surf Club & STB Entertainment. Game, BH and Hit-Boy made all nine tracks on the album in one night. The project includes their collaborative single "P Fiction" and Big Hit's "Bang Freestyle," which features a new verse from The Game. BH's banging bars on the freestyle took the Internet by storm a couple of weeks ago after he debuted them on his "Bars On I-95" episode. The album also comes with fresh collaborations with Dom Kennedy and TeeFLii.