The Game & Big Hit Release New Joint Album ‘Paisley Dreams’
By Tony M. Centeno
January 1, 2024
The Game teams up with Big Hit for their first joint effort produced by Hit-Boy.
On New Year's Day, January 1, all three California natives announced the arrival of their collaborative project Paisley Dreams via Surf Club & STB Entertainment. Game, BH and Hit-Boy made all nine tracks on the album in one night. The project includes their collaborative single "P Fiction" and Big Hit's "Bang Freestyle," which features a new verse from The Game. BH's banging bars on the freestyle took the Internet by storm a couple of weeks ago after he debuted them on his "Bars On I-95" episode. The album also comes with fresh collaborations with Dom Kennedy and TeeFLii.
"I pulled on @hitboy & @bighit 3 days ago to do 1 song… stayed a few hours & ended up doing a 9 song tape that night," The Game wrote in his caption. "I’m not here to ask you to stream it or download it. I’m just a man, telling his fans a story about last night & the night before.
Paisley Dreams marks the second project Big Hit has delivered since he was released from prison back in May. Upon his release, Big Hit immediately went to the studio with his son. A month later, he appeared on Hit-Boy's SURF OR DROWN, Vol. 2 album. Their first full-length joint effort allowed Big Hit to flex his triumphant wordplay and dominating flows over his son's booming production. He also got to collaborate with the likes of Big Sean, Dom Kennedy and GARREN.
Meanwhile, this is The Game's latest batch of songs since he dropped his Drillmatic - Heart vs. Mind album last year. The massive project contains 29 tracks including collaborations with Fivio Foreign, Rick Ross, Cam'ron, Chlöe, French Montana, Meek Mill, Blxst, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and more. It was led by "Eazy" featuring Kanye West, who appears twice on the album.
Listen to The Game and Big Hit's new project now.