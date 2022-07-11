Kanye West, The Game Perform 'Eazy' Together In Los Angeles
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2022
The Game and Kanye West have been close for years but their friendship has been put on a pedestal lately after they joined forces on "Eazy" earlier this year. Ye has so much love for The Game that he made his grand return to the stage just to perform their latest hit.
On Friday, July 8, The Game hosted his Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album release concert at The NOVO in Los Angeles. During the show, Ye surprised the crowd when he popped out to perform their quasi-controversial hit, in which Ye namedrops his ex-wife's boyfriend Pete Davidson.
July 9, 2022
"Let me tell y'all somethin' man," The Game told the audience. "This is the first time I've been on my stage with my brother...This n***a's friendship, it don't waver. No matter what I do to this n***a, or what I say about this n***a he just love me. It's like this n***a is Yeezus or somethin'."
In footage that surfaced form the concert, we can see Ye dressed in his signature black outfit complete with his infamous face mask. The first time they performed "Eazy" together was in Miami at Ye's Donda 2 concert. Ye wasn't the only special guest to show up at The Game's show. Lil Wayne also made an appearance. Weezy came through to perform other tracks like their hit "My Life" off Game's LAX album and his own bangers like "A Milli" and more.
So far, The Game has not released his new album yet. It was supposed to arrive to drop on June 17 but was pushed back to July 1. He pushed the album back again but hasn't confirmed the new release date. Drillmatic will reportedly be a double-album with 30 tracks in total. He recently revealed that seven of those tracks feature samples from JAY-Z's iconic catalog. The Game praised Hov for clearing the samples last week and said he had three more to go before he drop the album.
Watch more clips from The Game's concert below.