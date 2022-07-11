Kanye West, The Game Perform 'Eazy' Together In Los Angeles

"Let me tell y'all somethin' man," The Game told the audience. "This is the first time I've been on my stage with my brother...This n***a's friendship, it don't waver. No matter what I do to this n***a, or what I say about this n***a he just love me. It's like this n***a is Yeezus or somethin'."



In footage that surfaced form the concert, we can see Ye dressed in his signature black outfit complete with his infamous face mask. The first time they performed "Eazy" together was in Miami at Ye's Donda 2 concert. Ye wasn't the only special guest to show up at The Game's show. Lil Wayne also made an appearance. Weezy came through to perform other tracks like their hit "My Life" off Game's LAX album and his own bangers like "A Milli" and more.



So far, The Game has not released his new album yet. It was supposed to arrive to drop on June 17 but was pushed back to July 1. He pushed the album back again but hasn't confirmed the new release date. Drillmatic will reportedly be a double-album with 30 tracks in total. He recently revealed that seven of those tracks feature samples from JAY-Z's iconic catalog. The Game praised Hov for clearing the samples last week and said he had three more to go before he drop the album.



Watch more clips from The Game's concert below.