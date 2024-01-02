Their statement continued, "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

AJ and Rochelle tied the knot in 2011 after dating for six years. The two were wed at the Beverly Hills Hotel and according to TMZ, all of his Backstreet Boys bandmates were in attendance. They share two daughters Ava and Lyric. In their March statement to announce their temporary separation, the former couple had hopes of reuniting in the new year.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it," they said in a statement shared with TMZ on Monday, March 27th. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future." They went on to add, "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time."