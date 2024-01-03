Making Your Bed Might Be Making You Sick

It seems there are two factions of people out there: those who make their bed and those who just leave it unmade. Many choose to make their bed, feeling as though an unmade been makes them look like a slob, but it turns out that making your bed might actually be making you sick.

Award-winning doctor and published author Dr. Sermed Mezher explained in a video on Instagram just how unhealthy it can be to make your bed. He described how dust mites, which are microscopic arachnids, are pretty much in every bed, but the beds that get made have way more of them. That's because the mites thrive on environments where there is some moisture, and that's just what making your bed gives them, allowing them to live and reproduce. Since the mites eat skin flakes shed by humans and animals and then release allergenic proteins, it's probably best to prevent too many of them from infesting your bed.