Selena Gomez Reveals New Album Will Be Her Last: 'I'm Tired'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 3, 2024

Selena Gomez fans are looking forward to her forthcoming new album but they'll be sad to hear that it may be her last. During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the singer opened up about her journey in the music industry.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Wavery Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on,” Gomez told the hosts per Deadline. Later in the interview, she added, "I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed that having multiple careers at a young age took a toll on her mental health. “I went to a mental institute and canceled one of my tours. It just got to me because I love working and it distracts me from bad things.”

When the hosts told her she didn't have to choose between the two, Gomez replied, "You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.” The singer/actress added that, “Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully require that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show]. They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple-threat thing... I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently, that hobby turned into something else."

Since her Disney days, Selena has also added philanthropist and the founder of Rare Beauty to her impressive resume.

