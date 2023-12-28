Selena Gomez & BF Benny Blanco Shares Photos From Romantic Date

Selena went on to defend her relationship from fans making unsupportive comments. In a particularly lengthy response to one fan, Gomez wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all."

Gomez also opened up about what she looks for in relationships amid her romance with Blanco. In a recently published interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Selena shared, "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," she said, adding, "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."