Selena Gomez & BF Benny Blanco Shares Photos From Romantic Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 28, 2023
Selena Gomez gave fans on Instagram a look inside a romantic art exhibit date with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. On Wednesday night (December 28th) the singer/actress took to her Instagram Story to share some stunning photos in front of a geometric mirror. The piece was a perfect photo opp and Selena snapped a selfie of herself with Benny's arms wrapped around her. She also shared a solo shot of Benny standing in front of the mirrors.
The new photos come weeks after Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco. In early December, the "Single Soon" singer shared a photo with Blanco's face out of frame but soon after took to the comments section of a fan account to interact with fans about the relationship. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in one comment.
Selena went on to defend her relationship from fans making unsupportive comments. In a particularly lengthy response to one fan, Gomez wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all."
Gomez also opened up about what she looks for in relationships amid her romance with Blanco. In a recently published interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Selena shared, "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," she said, adding, "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."