Travis Kelce Details 'Fun' New Year's Eve Amid Viral Taylor Swift Clip

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared details on his "fun" New Year's Eve on the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast amid a viral video showing him kissing pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The All-Pro tight end didn't discuss Swift directly, instead addressing time spent with his mother, Donna, when asked by his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, about their mother attending his game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (December 31).

“It was fun, yeah, and then we all got to celebrate New Year’s together,” Travis said of the time spent with his mom.

“It was cool man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50, 55, people come in for this one," he added.

Travis then said he had a "good New Year's celebration" with friends and family before discussing Christmas gifts he gave their mother, who attended Jason's game against the New York Giants on Christmas Day, while their father, Ed, attended Travis' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelc. I can’t tell you what I got because some things are still being made for you,” Travis told Jason. “That’s one of the gifts and it’s awesome. You’re gonna f**king love this gift.”

“It was cool to have mom in town to catch up on a little Christmas and the New Year. Bring the New Year in with her,” he added.

The aforementioned viral video, which was initially shared by Krysten Rachelle on her private Instagram account, shows Kelce and Swift sharing a passionate kiss at midnight. Several media users insisted that the All-Pro tight end mouthed "I love you," however, TMZ said it reached out several professional lip readers who claimed the footage was too blurry to confirm.

Several other attendees shared photos of the couple at the private party in Kansas City, Page Six reports. Additionally, Swift and Kelce were spotted driving around Kansas City together in the All-Pro tight end's $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost on Monday (January 1).

Swift attended the Chiefs' win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (December 31), having previously attended eight of Kelce's games since September. Last month, a photo shared by several X accounts, showed Kelce, 34, and Swift kissing on the lips at the Miracle on Main Street pop-up bar during an event held for Chiefs players, spouses, friends and relatives after the game.

A previous picture shared by Kelce's friend and barber, Patrick Regan, in a carousel of pictures in an Instagram post showed Swift kissing Kelce on the left cheek. Regan also noted that Swift took the initial photo, which shows the barber giving the tight end a "gameday freshly," in the post.

Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' on December 6. The singer praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast in July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.

Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”