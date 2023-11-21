Donna Kelce Regrets Initial Response To Travis, Taylor Swift Questions

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, said she regrets her initial public response to questions about her son dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The Kelce matriarch, who is also the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, addressed her previous appearance on the 'TODAY' show in which she simply said sharing a luxury suite with Swift at her son's games was "okay" in an exclusive feature on Travis for WSJ Magazine published on Monday (November 20). The response was, however, an attempt to not overstep in oversharing about her son's new, heavily-publicized romance with Swift and Travis immediately called his mother to assure her she handled the interview properly.

“I can tell you this, he’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time .... God bless him. He shot for the stars," Donna told WSJ Magazine, which described her as "beaming" with her response.

Travis also revealed that people within Swift's circle were "playing Cupid" after their missed connection during her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July in the WSJ Magazine cover story.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner," Kelce said. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Kelce, 34, also said that some of Swift's relatives were apparently in his corner.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker," he added.

The All-Pro tight end also called Swift, 33, "hilarious" and "a genius" amid their blossoming relationship.

"Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been … mind-blowing," Kelce said. "I'm learning every day."

Kelce also acknowledged the massive increase in attention he's received since the couple went public with their relationship.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them.... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it …" he said. "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day … and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Kelce, who attended Swift's concert in Argentina during the Chiefs' bye week, resumed action in a 21-17 loss to his brother's Eagles Monday (November 20) night, recording seven receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.