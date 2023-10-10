Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reach 'Amicable' Custody Resolution

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly reached an "amicable resolution" amid the custody battle of their daughters.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday (October 10), the former couple are one step closer to resolving the custody arrangement of their two young daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, after days of mediation. While the documents state that an "amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming," they have reached a temporary custody agreement that has already begun.

The Game of Thrones alum will have both of her daughters from October 9 to October 21 at which point she will hand them over to the Jonas Brothers singer from October 21 to November 2. They will continue to hand off custody through January 7, 2024, and will split major holidays, with the girls spending Thanksgiving with Jonas and Christmas with Turner.

In this agreement, Turner is also allowed to travel through the U.S. or U.K., which was previously a point of contention shortly after Jonas filed for divorce last month.

The new report come weeks after Jonas and Turner came to a temporary agreement on the custody of their two daughters, agreeing to an interim consent order that prohibited both parties from taking their children out of New York.